Bhojpuri social media sensation Trisha Kar Madhu amps up her Instagram presence and how! The dancing sensation posted a flirty viral video where she is seen grooving to one of the trending Instagram songs for reels, "Choliya Ke Hook Raja Ji", and she has nailed the performance. Trisha Kar Madhu is famous for her viral videos, especially that of her dancing and she does not disappoint her fans with her latest act. "Choliya Ke Hook Raja Ji," the Bhojpuri song, has become quite a hit amongst reel lovers for its quirky lyrics but more so because of the singer Arvind Akela Kallu’s voice. The song "Lagayi Dinhi Choliya Ke Hook" is from an album named High Voltage Wali. Now, go and enjoy Trisha Kar Madhu's stage-tod dance performance that will make you break into dance. Trisha Kar Madhu Viral Videos: Why Is Trisha Kar Madhu So Popular?

Trisha Kar Madhu Viral Dance Video on 'Choliya Ke Hook Raja Ji'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Kar (@trishakarmadhuofficial)

Original Video of 'Choliya Ke Hook Raja Ji' Trending Instagram Song for Reels

