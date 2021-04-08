11th Hour Trailer is out, starring Tamannaah, Praveen Sattaru and Adith Arun in the lead roles. It is all set to stream on Aha Video Original from April 9. The crime-thriller is of eight-episode web series inspired by Upendra Namburi's 2017 book 8 Hours. The trailer looks intriguing and everyone is excited to see Tamannaah as Aratrika Reddy in 11th Hour.

Watch the Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)