After Tera Suit, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have now signed their next song titled 2 Phone. This one is sung by Neha Kakkar and will see Bigg Boss 14's jodi JasLy in it. Also, the full track will be out on July 28.

Check Out The Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)

