The Real Friends of WeHo on MTV is based on Hollywood’s most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities and entrepreneurs. Chris Salvatore was one of them, however, he claims that he was fired from the show as he opened an account on OnlyFans, a website popular for adult artists and creators projecting steamy and intimate content. Here's the Truth: The One and Only Way That Publishers Clearing House Officially.

Take A Look:

Actor Chris Salvatore seems to allege that he was fired from MTV’s 'The Real Friends of WeHo' after three of his former co-stars refused to film with him for having an OnlyFans. pic.twitter.com/4Z8himHIyl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)