In the arena of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande has captivated audiences with her undeniable charm and elegance. Her every move has become a buzzworthy topic, solidifying her position as a strong contender for the win. As she approaches a major milestone - 100 days inside the BB 17 house - her ardent fans have pulled out all the stops to make the occasion truly special. They've even secured her a spot on the iconic screens of Times Square, a testament to her immense popularity and the impact she's made on the show. Rakhi Sawant Asks Ankita Lokhande's Mother-in-Law Not to Be 'Kaikeyi', Predicts Bahu's Bigg Boss 17 Victory (Watch Video).

Ankita Lokhande Features on Times Square Billboard:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)