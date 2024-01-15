Actress Rakhi Sawant has shared a video message for actress Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law, asking her to not interfere between her daughter-in-law and son. Rakhi said when Ankita wins Bigg Boss 17, she'll celebrate. She also asked Vicky Jain’s mother not to be Kaikeyi from the Ramayana. “Vicky and Ankita got married but why are you coming in between their fights? Why are you doing this?" She said. Bigg Boss 17: Heartbroken Ankita Lokhande Says 'Mein Ja Rahi Hu Teri Zindagi Se' to Hubby Vicky Jain During Massive Fight (Watch Video).

Rakhi added, "Ankita will anyway win the trophy. She will win Bigg Boss, it's my prediction. Then you will celebrate by saying, 'My daughter-in-law won.' Don't do like this, Ankita's mother-in-law. Don't speak so much between your son and daughter-in-law.” Rakhi asked Ankita’s mother-in-law and Vicky’s mother to respect her. Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Opens Up About Impact of Ankita Lokhande’s Public Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘I Bore Brunt of It'.

She added, “I visited and met you at your home, remember? I felt you were like a goddess. How did you suddenly become like this? Kaikeyi na bano, mataji, Kaikeyi na bano. Ghar basao, ghar na todo.”

