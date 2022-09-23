TV stars Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes for the very first time have paired up for a music video. Titled "Akhiyan", the first look poster of the song was dropped by the makers earlier today. In the photo, we get to see Karan and Erica in a sad mood. Have a look. Tejasswi Prakash Buys a House in Goa, BF Karan Kundrra Congratulates Saying ‘May You Have Homes in Every City You Love’.

"Akhiyan" Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

