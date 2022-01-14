All Of Us Are Dead is the upcoming South Korean series starring Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo in the lead. The trailer gives a glimpse of how teenagers struggle after their high school turns into a bloody battleground after being infected with a deadly virus. The group of students who are trapped are seen working out their ways to survive by battling against the zombies. The series is all set to be premiered on Netflix on January 28.

Watch The Trailer Of All Of Us Are Dead Below:

