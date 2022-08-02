Andor premiered its trailer recently and Star Wars fans are very much impressed by what it had to offer. Following Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and it taking place many years before Rogue One, fans are blown away with the scope and the visuals of the show. With Andor being the first Star Wars series to not utilise the LED visual tech called Volume, the difference in the VFX is pretty noticeable, and fans are liking what they are seeing. Here are some of the best tweets we could find. Andor Trailer: Diego Luna Stars in This Rogue One Prequel Series on Disney Plus (Watch Video).

Awesome Shots!

I cant get over how genuinely beautiful Andor looks, like there’s some awesome shots in that trailer pic.twitter.com/luhWeMxbHC — Mauricio | Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) August 1, 2022

Very Much an Immigrant Story!

Ok but can we talk about Cassian saying “they can’t imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house” in the Andor trailer?? Because I think a lot of us felt that deep in our souls and it made me think of Diego saying how this is very much an immigrant’s story. — Danielle✨Andor in 8 weeks✨ (@danies394) August 1, 2022

Gripping Story!

i love the moment in the andor trailer when we just see the backs of all these new characters. different places, different times: we don't know anything about them. but somehow the images tell a gripping story. can't wait to see the full picture. pic.twitter.com/pdFylK6X8I — Rey 💫 (@rey__skywlkr) July 31, 2022

Looks Straight Out of the Movies!

Some of my favorite shots in the trailer. The space stuff looks straight out of the movies, and I love seeing the Senate Chamber once again. #Andor #StarWars pic.twitter.com/YgvDgoI4SD — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) August 1, 2022

So Good!

The cinematography and visuals in the trailer alone is better than the entirety of Kenobi lmao #Andor pic.twitter.com/LlqkNS0JsO — Xav | Clea stan #1 (@starwarsmcu) August 1, 2022

Absolutely Stunning!

okay but this shot from the andor trailer is absolutely stunning pic.twitter.com/GVPFeYn4Vh — Clarissa Tano (@clarissatano) August 1, 2022

Huge Difference!

The contrast in visual fidelity between that new Andor trailer and the entirety of the content produced in the Volume is kind of wild. — James W. 🏳️‍🌈 (@OmgMoreJames) August 1, 2022

Scope Feels Grander!

#Andor feels like a natural extension of #RogueOne, my favorite of the Disney era Star Wars films. An emotionally charged boots-on-the-ground spy game that grafts lessons from human history onto populist sci-fi. Scope feels grander, perhaps as a result of not using the Volume. https://t.co/LSDvH4OMZr — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) August 1, 2022

Watch The Trailer For Andor:

