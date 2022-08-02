Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): Hollywood star Diego Luna stars in Disney+'s official trailer for Andor and this time we actually get to see quite a bit of him.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cassian Andor, the underdog rebel warrior from Luna, gets a lot of screen time in this new look (below) at the action-packed Star Wars series, in contrast to the streamer's earlier teaser trailer. In addition to Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw, Luna also stars in the film.

The trailer also substantiates rumours that uncredited Forest Whitaker, who played resistance fighter Saw Gerrera in Rogue One, will return.

According to the description, the show is "a unique perspective from the Star Wars galaxy" and centres on Cassian Andor's quest to realise his potential for change. The television show tells the story of the escalating rebellion against the Empire and how individuals and worlds got involved. Cassian will set out on the route that will transform him into a rebel hero during this period of risk, trickery, and intrigue.

Andor appears to have mainly abandoned desert planet landscapes in favour of a range of urban and rural areas, which is a nice aesthetic departure from the company's prior Star Wars productions.

A three-episode premiere for the 12-episode series on a new date, Sept. 21, was also revealed by Disney+.

Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan are the executive producers in addition to Kathleen Kennedy. Creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy is also involved. (ANI)

