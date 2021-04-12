Looks like the coronavirus wave in India is in no mood to slow down. As after Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey from the hit daily soap, Anupamaa tested positive for COVID-19, it's Alpana Buch (Baa) and Nidhi Shah (Kinjal) who also have been diagnosed with the virus. Have a look at their Instagram updates.

Alpana Buch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpana Buch (@alpanabuch19)

Nidhi Shah:

Nidhi Shah Instagram

