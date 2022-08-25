Anupamaa on Star Plus is gaining quite some traction as Anuj went into a coma and the way Anupamaa has been taking care of him is adorable. Well, there was a sequence recently where Anuj finally gains consciousness and the duo have finally reunited. Netizens are showering love on them as they feel that it is because of Anupamaa’s love that Anuj is back in his senses. Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Anupamaa’s Viral Dialogue ‘Aapko Kya’ With Her Team and It’s Epic (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Netizens are loving how Anuj caresses Anupamaa

Fans are in love with how they are so madly in love

Where there is love, there are miracles

Anuj: Sachche pyaar se better healing power kisi cheez me nahi hai. I agree Anuj, I agree. Where there is great love, there are always miracles. #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/pweGZ8N9Rl — KanShubs (@KanShubs) August 25, 2022

Fans feel that Anupamaa is Radha and Meera to her Kanha, Anuj

That lone tear from her eyes tells the story of her longing ,her love for him,how much she missed his love,his talks,his touches,his gaze,how much she missed HIM…She indeed is a Radha & Meera to her Kanha…!!!#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/JlpQoXcRUG — Dr Mansi U (@upadhyay_mansi) August 25, 2022

Netizens are in love with Anupamaa and Anuj’s emotional bond

Anu is too emotional. But she doesn't behave emotionally at crucial times. Doc gave dem a good news dat Anuj's fine. But still she made sure she's not missing out on anything. "aisa kuch jo aap vahan nahi bol paye" Idk why but I loved dis!#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/joikWg6YLj — Random (@Random65060696) August 25, 2022

