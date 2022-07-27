Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai was a superhit featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya. Owing to the popularity and fanbase, the makers rolled out the second season of the show wherein Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar reprised the roles. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya Share Sweet Kiss Celebrating Their First Marriage Anniversary in Edinburgh, View Romantic Photos.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has smitten the audience with the chemistry of Nakuul and Disha. The upcoming episodes will present a romantic track between Ram and Priya. The duo will be in a taxi with Pihu, and Ram will showcase his possessiveness towards the child. Priya will tell Ram that he should switch on the air conditioning in the car as he gets uncomfortable without it.

However, Ram will tell her not to worry at all, as he is concerned about Pihu catching a cold and that he will adjust. Priya will be touched with Ram’s gesture and will fall in love with him all the more. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Preps for a 5-Year Leap: From Nakuul Mehta’s Ram 2.0 to Disha Parmar’s New Avatar As Priya, 5 Things Fans Can Expect From Hit TV Show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai airs from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm.

