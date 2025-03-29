Indonesia's Ministry of Religious Affairs on Saturday, March 29, announced that Eid al-Fitr 2025 or Hari Raya Idul Fitri will be celebrated on March 31, which would be the first day of Shawwal 1446. The announcement was made by Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar, who led the Isbat session or moon sighting session. It means the crescent moon for Shawwal was not sighted today. Accordingly, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on March 30, and Eid will be observed on March 31 in Indonesia. Eid 2025 Moon Sighting Live News Updates: Indonesia Announces Hari Raya Idul Fitri Date.

Berdasarkan hasil Sidang Isbat yang dilakukan pada Sabtu, 29 Maret 2025, Kementerian Agama Republik Indonesia menyatakan bahwa 1 Syawal 1446 Hijriyah ditetapkan pada hari Senin, 31 Maret 2025.#tvOneNews #SidangIsbat #1446Hijriah #RamadhanSeruditvOne #CariBeritaditvOne… pic.twitter.com/R9HB14ySe7 — tvOnenews (@tvOneNews) March 29, 2025

