Oman will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, March 30, after the crescent moon was sighted on Saturday, March 29. Hence, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on March 30. Subsequently, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in Oman on March 31, the first day of Shawwal 1446. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the one-month-long fast. However, Ramadan ends only after the crescent moon is sighted. Eid 2025 Moon Sighting Live News Updates: Oman Says Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Eid al-Fitr on March 31.

Oman To Celebrate Eid On March 31

The first day of Eid al Fitr 2025 in the Sultanate of Oman (1 of Shawwal 1446 AH) will be Monday, March 31, according to the moon sighting main committee that met on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/mxLwDo6I8q — Oman Observer 🇴🇲 (@OmanObserver) March 29, 2025

