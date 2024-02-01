This week, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa regains the top spot on the TRP chart with a 2.7 rating, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM) at 2.5. Third on the list is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a 2.3 rating. Bigg Boss 17 enters the top five at number four and rounding out the list is Jhanak. Now, based on the ratings, we feel the American plot in Anupamaa is working in the makers' favour. Anupamaa New Promo: Anu BREAKS Down in Tears Witnessing Chhoti’s Hatred Towards Her (Watch Video).

Anupamaa Rules The TRP Chart This Week:

