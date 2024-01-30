Anupamaa is keeping the viewers glued to their seats with intriguing twists and turns. After her face-off with Anuj in America after five years, she will finally meet Chhoti Anu. While they have already crossed paths several times, this time Anupama will be aware of her identity. In the promo, you will see Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupama, getting emotional as she meets her daughter. However, Chhoti expresses immense hate for her, stating, "Why are you here when we have moved on?" Seeing this, Anupama breaks down in tears as she is unable to bear her daughter’s hatred towards her. Will she try to win over Adhya, aka Chhoti Anu?" Anupamaa Promo: Anu and Anuj Finally Come Face-to-Face After Five Years in America (Watch Video).

Anupamaa Latest Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)