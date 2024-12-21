Party City, a retail chain of party supply stores in the United States, is reportedly closing down all its stores. According to a report in CNN, Party City CEO Barry Litwin told corporate employees on Friday, December 20, that Party City is "winding down" operations immediately. He also told corporate employees that today would be their last day of employment. It is also learned that the staff was told they would not receive severance pay and that their benefits would end as the company went out of business. Airbus Layoffs: Global Aircraft Maker To Reduce 5% of Its Global Workforce To Save Costs, Job Cuts To Affect Over 2,000 Employees.

