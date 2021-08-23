Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has penned her biggest regret from the reality show. In a lengthy post, she mentioned that how she felt that her husband's elimination by some 'less competent' people on the show was unfair. For the unware, Abhinav was evicted not fans vote, but by the connections who had entered the house.

Rubina Dilaik:

