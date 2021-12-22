In just a few weeks Bigg Boss 15 will get its winner. However, this year, it's quite unpredictable who will snatch the winner's trophy as there are many contestants on the show who are playing extremely well. In that case, even Shamita Shetty is one of the most loved inmates from BB 15. Now, seems like TV actor Arjun Bijlani is also a Shamita fan as he was seen rooting for her. Shilpa Shetty and Arjun together talked about their 'tunki's' journey on the show wherein Bijlani mentioned he wants Shamita to win.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

