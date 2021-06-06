Salman Khan's Tere Naam actress Bhumika Chawla has debunked all rumours of being approached for the reality show. She tweeted about it saying that all these are fake news and even if she gets offered the same, she won't do it as she is a very private person. The actress reveals show she was approached for every season from first to third and then some.

Check out Bhumika Chawla's tweet here...

FAKE NEWS -No I have not been offered Big Boss -NO WONT DO IT IF OFFERED . I was offered season 1, 2 ,3 &later some time again &refused to do all .I haven’t been offered this time & I still won’t do it . I’m a public personality -but Am very private to have cameras on me 24/7 . pic.twitter.com/xemG2HJYFu — Bhumika Chawla (@bhumikachawlat) June 6, 2021

