Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up for its grand finale. With only a few days left, viewers want to know who will take the trophy home. However, before that, as reported by The Khabri, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be eliminated from the Salman Khan show this Sunday (January 23). The news also mentions that Rajiv Adatia, who re-entered the show has come out of the house.

Check It Out:

