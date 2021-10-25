Bigg Boss 15 is serving you everything! Right from romance, fights to drama, the Salman Khan show is doing extremely well. Now, during Sunday's (October 24) Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz locked horns in the sultani akhadi, the former won. This victory of the TV star is making Twitterverse go crazy. Netizens trend 'Simba Creates History' on the micro-blogging site. Seems like Simba is turning out to be the underdog of BB 15. Check out the reactions below.

Yusss!

Indeed!

I already told you he is one of the toughest contestant in BB. SIMBA CREATES HISTORY @SimbaNagpal7 @JustVoot @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/AvGT92bWB0 — Ankita అల్లు అర్జున్ ప్రేమికుడు❤️ (@itsankita05) October 25, 2021

Woah!

The Way Simba Performed & won the Sultani Aakhada Task It Itself's Says That Who is Strongest Guy 💪 SIMBA CREATES HISTORY @SimbaNagpal7 @JustVoot @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/havb3u7LCp — ᴀʀɪf✪™ (@arif_aa_) October 25, 2021

Watch!

Those you missed it SIMBA CREATES HISTORYpic.twitter.com/e6cVw5EFpg — Jaddu (@RockstarJaddu) October 25, 2021

Yay!

#SimbaNagpal made a history winning Sultani Akhada by 3:0 SIMBA CREATES HISTORY pic.twitter.com/eCNiJf2cGk — simbanagpal (@Simbanagpal25) October 25, 2021

