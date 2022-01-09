You may love or hate it, but Umar Riaz is evicted from Bigg Boss 15. Even though the elimination episode is yet to air, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's tweets have confirmed his eviction. Having said that, after Riaz's exit from the show due to violence, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fans have resurfaced an old tweet of Umar where he had targetted Sid over his aggressive behaviour. Well, this is ironic because Umar himself has gotten evicted from BB 15 for being violent and so, Sidharth's fans are now tagging it as ‘karma.’ Have a look.

Check It Out

"Bahar bethke likhna aur bolna asan hota he Aly..andar aake pata chala na"... Audio playing in the background!!! #SidharthShukla 👑 pic.twitter.com/Bb8NHcj9fr — SHIVANI~(SIDHARTH)🖤 (@DarkesttttStorm) January 7, 2022

Umm

Yeh words Tere muh se to bilkul achhe nahi lag Rahe hai.. and Umar k saath bilkul sahi ho raha hai that's his karma,baar baar sidharth ko Bahar baith k target karta tha saala — Shivam Thakur (@ShivamT50234619) January 8, 2022

Are You Listening, Umar?

I've KARMA kehte he — Sabby (@Sabby94353515) January 7, 2022

Well...

Next is for that rashmai Desai , karma is waiting .....the way she hurted and poked sid now Bb15 she had confessed ... Krma had its own way ...next is she 🙏💖 — Swapna 💖 (@lightdreaams) January 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)