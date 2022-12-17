Bigg Boss 16 on Colors has been entertaining the reality show lovers with all the drama and controversies building around the contestants. According to reports by Tellychakkar.com, Bigg Boss 16 has got an extension and it will air the finale episode on February 12, 2023. Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Is Guaranteed to Stay on Salman Khan's Reality Show Till January 15, 2023 – Reports.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)