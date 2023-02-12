As per the most trusted source when it comes to Bigg Boss, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam are eliminated from BB 16. While Shalin was the first one to get evicted and not make it to top three, Archana was out via a handpump task. However, there has been no official confirmation on this by the makers yet. Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel Arrive in Style on Sets to Promote Gadar 2 (View Pic).

Shalin Bhanot Eliminated:

Exclusive On #TheKhabri Only#BiggBoss16Finale #BiggBoss16#ShalinBhanot is eliminated from the house at 5th Poistion Retweet if excited for more updates — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 12, 2023

Archana Gautam Eliminated:

Exclusive on #TheKhabri #BiggBoss16Finale #BiggBoss16#ArchanaGautam out of the house. HandPump task done by #SunnyDeol which had unsafe written on it Retweet If Excited — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)