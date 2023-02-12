Bollywood stars Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol were clicked by the paps arriving in style on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale. While the actress opted for a saree, the man went the casual way along with a turban. The duo are on the reality show to promote their next Gadar 2. Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's Cute Performance Will Win You Over (Watch Video).

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on BB16:

BREAKING! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at #BiggBoss16 Grand Finale Set to promote Gadar 2. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/boDW9zJlyq — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)