MC Stan is the winner of Bigg Boss 16! The 'mandali' member defeated Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to become victor of the reality show. For the unaware, Stan has a massive fanbase and is a rapper by profession. Congrats to Stan from team LatestLY! Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shiv Thakare and MC Stan Are The Top 2 Finalists!

MC Stan Wins Bigg Boss 16:

