Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will kickstart from 7 PM IST today (Feb 12) and fans can't keep calm. Ahead of the same, makers dropped a new promo that sees Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's dance performance with none other than Ankit Gupta. We bet #PriyAnkit fans are in for a treat after watching the cute act. Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Mandali's Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan and Others Dance Their Hearts Out Together (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)