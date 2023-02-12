After Shalin Bhanot rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, we hear that he has been offered a new show. Well, as the actor got approached by none other than producer Ekta Kapoor. The actor has been offered the lead role in Colors TV show Beqaboo. Congratulations to Mr Bhanot. Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot Evicted From Salman Khan's Show - Reports.

Shalin Bhanot in Beqaboo:

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss_Tak #ShalinBhanot will play a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show titled 'Beqaboo' on ColorsTv. Officially announced #BiggBoss16 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 12, 2023

