Bigg Boss 16 on Colors is high on drama, fights and controversies. There have been enough differences between Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta. Now, the housemates are asked to nominate two people whose contribution to the show has been the lowest according to them. A majority of the housemates take Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer’s name. While Sumbul finds it hard to digest, she is shocked when she hears Shalin and Tina also taking her name. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Hailed by Netizens for Introducing a New Rule! (View Tweets).

Take a look at the video:

