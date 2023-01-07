After slamming Tina Datta for faking her love with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be seen schooling MC Stan and Archana Gautam on tonight's episode. Well, as per new promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see the host getting furious over Archana and Stan for crossing the line during their verbal war. In the clip, while Stan accepts his mistake, it's Archana who feels she's always right. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's Fans Come Out in Support of the Actress After Salman Khan Slams Her For Faking Love With Shalin Bhanot.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

