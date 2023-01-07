Uttaran fame Tina Datta has been constantly trending on Twitter after last night's (Jan 6) Bigg Boss 16 episode in which she was slammed for being 'fake' towards Shalin Bhanot. During the WKV, the host schooled the actress and blamed her for the whole ShaLina love story on the reality show. However, the said episode did not go down well with Tina’s supporters, as they slammed the makers for character assassinating her on national TV. Check out the reactions below. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Scolds Tina Datta for Giving Mixed Signals About Her Feelings to Shalin Bhanot (Watch Video).

'Ladki Ko Target'

Just cos #TinaDatta gave back to Sajid in the task,aaj bewajah us ladki ko target kar diya! She is human n is afraid of falling in love in wrong person! N its Shalin who is making her confuse by his abusive behaviour!@BeingSalmanKhan khud relate karta hai Shalin se #BiggBoss16 — nisha (@nishanegi) January 6, 2023

'Shame on Salman Khan'

Shame on you #salmankhan , look at yourself and your relationships . Stop judging others . Pehle #tinadatta and #ShalinBhanot𓃵 ke parents se permission lo itne bakwas kyu kar rahe ho bhai . Public made you an actor otherwise you have no value #BB16 https://t.co/iUZh2aCCbl — Me (@Me19599276) January 6, 2023

'TRPs'

Uski Marzi woh ussse Ghar ke andar confess kare ya bahar. Does HE not know from day 1 that she wants to know about him first before starting any relation? Her only fault is she fell for a guy in a show like BB & they f*ked up her mind for trps.#TinaDatta — Tinaxcafe (@shalinaxCafe) January 7, 2023

Really?

'Sorry for Tina'

Am feeling sorry for Tina but she is equally responsible for her plight. She was time n again warned by Salman to stay away from Shalin n play solo. What they did on the concert day was surprising. If a guy would have disrespected me I would have never looked at his face ever — Dr_Mavis (@Dr___Mavis) January 5, 2023

