Salman Khan is back on the ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 16 and this time Tina Datta is on the radar for her confused behavior with Shalin Bhanot. Salman scolds Tina and tells her that on one side if she has no feelings for Shalin, why she is seen dancing romantically with him? He also tells her that if she has intentions of faking a love angle on the show, she should openly say so! Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Cries Heavily After Being Blamed by MC Stan For Fake Friendship (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

