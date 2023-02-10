As per reports, Shiv Thakare has grabbed Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. In tonight's episode, fans will get to see Rohit Shetty shattering a glass wall and entering the BB house. FYI, the host has come to announce season thirteen of Khatron Ke Khiladi on the show. If this news is true, then congo to Shiv. Bigg Boss 16 Finalists: BB To Showcase Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam’s Journey in the Upcoming Episode.

Shiv Thakare in KKK 13:

Last season #TejasswiPrakash was announced as new Naagin during the Bigg Boss show & she WON the season This season #ShivThakare is officially announced as the first confirmed contestant of #KhatronKeKhiladi by Rohit Shetty during the #BB16 show, Is he going to WIN #BiggBoss16? — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 10, 2023

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)