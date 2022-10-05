This year Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss looks damn promising, courtesy the contestants. Right from Sumbul Touqeer, Gautam Vig to Tina Datta, BB 16 has many opinionated minds this time. Now, we came across a video online from BB that sees Uttaran fame Tina shutting Sajid Khan down over his 'you can cook well na' query for Soundarya Sharma. Datta was seen advising Sajid to not eat if he does not like her (Soundarya) cooked food. Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh Claims Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot Are Trying to Imitate SidNaaz.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)