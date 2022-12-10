A big twist is coming on Bigg Boss 16 tonight! As per promo shared by Colors TV, it's Shalin Bhanot who will decide the fate of nominated contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer. In the video, we get to see Salman Khan telling Shalin to press a buzzer and save Tina and Sumbul, but it comes with a cost. FYI, Tina and Sumbul will be saved by the buzzer but Rs 25 lakh will be deducted from the prize money. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Tells Tina Datta to Play Solo With an Aim to Win the Show (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

