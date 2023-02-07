It was Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. Now, post eviction, as per a video shared by ETimes TV, we get to see Nimrit reuniting with her mandali pal, Sumbul Touqeer Khan. In the clip, the two buddies can be see happily dancing and singing the Bigg Boss anthem. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: Winner of Salman Khan Hosted Reality Show Will Get This Unicorn Themed Trophy (View Pic).

Watch Nimrit and Sumbul Dancing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)