Bigg Boss 16 Fame Shiv Thakare shared his experience of casting cough. In a recent interview, the star spoke about the evil of the casting couch in the entertainment industry. Recalling one such horrendous incident, he said, “I once went for an audition in Aram Nagar and he took me to the bathroom and said, ‘Yaha pe massage centre hai'. I didn't get the connection between an audition and a massage centre. He told me, ‘Ek baar aap aao yaha audition ke baad. Aap workout bhi karte ho...' I just left the place, since he was a casting director and I didn't want to take any pangas.” Shiv Thakare added, “I am no Salman Khan. But I realised there is no discrimination between men and women when it comes to this (casting couch).” Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare Starts New Restaurant 'Thakare's Chai & Snack'.

Check The Post Here:

