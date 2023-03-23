Bigg Boss 16 runner-up, Shiv Thakare has started a new journey, as he has opened his new restaurant. Yes, you read that right! The lad is now an entrepreneur with 'Thakare's Chai and Snacks'. We wish him luck for the new beginning. Bigg Boss 16's MC Stan Loses Calm and Gets Into Ugly Physical Fight With Fan at Concert (Watch Video)

Shiv Thakare Opens Restaurant:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MissMalini Showbiz (@missmalinibollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)