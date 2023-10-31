In a recent promo for Bigg Boss 17, tensions flared as Aishwarya nominated Vicky and both got into heated argument once again. Vicky expressed his grievances about Aishwarya's disputes with him and Neil's interference. He suggested that Aishwarya should have been more pleasant, but Neil vehemently defended her. Neil Bhatt hits back, saying he always mocks people's relationships. Aishwarya could be seen saying, "Achche Se Yeh Dushmani Nibhaungi Main." For the uninitiated, this feud stemmed from Vicky making jokes about Neil and Aishwarya's relationship in the previous episode. Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Gets Close to Khanzaadi, Kisses Her Hand; Rapper Says ‘Pehle Takrar Hua, Phir Pyaar’ (Watch Video).

Watch The Promo Below

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)