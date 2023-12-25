The recently evicted Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aishwarya Sharma was recently papped in the city as she stepped out wearing a beautiful black and white dress. The GHKKPM actress is ‘out and loud’ about her unfair eviction from the show. When asked about how she is feeling after coming outside, she stated feeling overwhelmed with the amazing response and love she is receiving. Talking about new wild card entrant Ayesha Khan’s game, Aishwarya stated, “Woh jis rage ke saath gay hai achcha kare, achha khele. Kisi ka game na bigaade bas.” Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt Gets Into Ugly Argument With Isha Malviya After She ‘Unfairly’ Evicts Aishwarya Sharma, Swears Revenge on Her (Watch Video).

Evicted BB 17 Contestant Aishwarya Sharma Papped In The City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)