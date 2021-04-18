Kichcha Sudeep revealed on Twitter two days back that he will skip this weekend's episodes of Bigg Boss 8 Kannada due to ill-health. Yesterday, the show was aired without any host. The channel didn't get any new celebrity to host the weekend episodes and continued with the giving tasks to the contestants.

Check out Kichcha Sudeep's tweet here...

Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekends episode of BB. Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination. 🤗🤗🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)