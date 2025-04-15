Kannada TV actress Vaisshnavi Gowda, who is most popular for her roles in Agnisakshi and Seetha Rama, has embarked on a new phase in her life. The actress got engaged to Anukool Mishra, an officer in the Indian Air Force, in a private ceremony in Bengaluru on Monday, April 14. The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 fame looked gorgeous in a cream gown, while her fiance complimented her in a black suit. The intimate ceremony was attended by Vaisshnavi's Seetha Rama co-stars. The duo have been dating for quite some time now, and the wedding is expected to take place in the coming months. ‘Baalveer’ Actor Dev Joshi Gets Engaged to Fiancee Aarti in Nepal, Shares Adorable Photo From Temple Ceremony and Pens ‘Together, in Faith, Love and Life!’ (See Pic).

‘Seetha Rama’ Actress Vaisshnavi Gowda Gets Engaged to Anukool Mishra in Intimate Ceremony

Very happy for you Vaish 🤍 @iamvaishnaviofl Hearty congratulations dearest ✨ You both make a lovely couple😍 Indeed it's most awaited day for #Vaishnavians #VaishnaviGowda #Engaged pic.twitter.com/EUPlsdGQsK — Selenophile 🌙 (@me_petrichor) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)