Bigg Boss Marathi 4's peppy title track is out and the show host Mahesh Manjrekar makes a stylish entry with his glamorous avatar in the song. By the end of the song, Mahesh Manjrekar says 'All Is Well' sitting in the chair. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 will now be streaming at 10 PM as opposed to its usual time of 9:30 PM from October 2. However, the Sunday and Saturday weekend special episodes will air at their usual time-9:30 PM. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Teaser Out! Controversial Reality Show To Go On Air Soon On Colors Marathi (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Title Song

मनोरंजनाचा खजिना खुलणार, 100 दिवसांचा खेळ रंगणार... "BIGG BOSS मराठी" यंदा ALL IS WELL... हे सांगणारं टायटल साँग... खास तुमच्यासाठी! "BIGG BOSS मराठी" Grand Premiere, 2 ऑक्टोबरला संध्या 7 वा, सोम - शुक्र रात्री 10 वा, शनि- रवि रात्री 9:30 वा फक्त कलर्स मराठीवर आणि कधीही pic.twitter.com/a5fS8xGKI6 — Colors Marathi (@ColorsMarathi) September 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)