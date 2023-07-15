Check Out The Video Here:

Elvish Yadav, the most recent wild card entry in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. An old video featuring Elvish Yadav has gone viral, creating a significant buzz among viewers. In the video, originally from his YouTube podcast, Elvish Yadav can be heard making allegations against Salman Khan, referring to him as a 'criminal'. In the video, he can be heard saying that Salman Khan is involved in a hit and run case and has also been accused of killing a black buck. These statements have ignited intense debates and criticism, with fans and followers expressing their strong opinions on the matter. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar Exchange Harsh Words on Salman Khan's Reality Show! View Deets Inside .

He is Elvish Yadav, RW propagandist YouTuber.

He is self proclaimed Hindu’s voice.

He used to abuse and malign Salman khan and his family.

He declared salman khan as Murd**er, mocked him every time.

Now he has joined Salman khan’s show bigg boss.

If elvish is a real Hindu,… pic.twitter.com/lpFtUvv1EW

— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) July 15, 2023