Pooja Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt will be seen entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 in family week. Having said that, in an attempt to tease fans, today, the makers dropped pictures of the filmmaker meeting and greeting all the contestants of the show. In one of the photos, we also get to see Pooja Bhatt hugging her dad after seeing him inside BB house. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan Breaks Down After Seeing His Mom Enter BB House in Family Week (Watch Video).

Mahesh Bhatt Meets Pooja Bhatt:

BB Hotel:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)