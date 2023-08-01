Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to witness family members of the contestants entering the house this whole week. Now, as per promo shared by the makers, we get to see Abhishek Malhan's mother entering the house as guest. Upon seeing her mom, Fukra Insaan could not control his emotions and gets teary-eyed. As seen in another clip, Malhan's maa surely brings positive energy on the show as she greets all the inmates with love. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Divyanka Tripathi Reveals She Will Watch Salman Khan's Show Only for Elvish Yadav.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT Promo:

Abhishek Malhan's Mom in BB:

Abhishek's mom happily meets and greets everyone in the house!😍 Watch this now on the BBOTT2 24 hours live feed on #JioCinema for free.#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/BJITxU6752 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 31, 2023

