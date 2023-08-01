Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt would reportedly be entering Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The buzz is, he’s entering the reality show to support his daughter Pooja Bhatt. Earlier it was revealed that a member of the Bhatt household would be entering the show and speculations were rife that it would be Alia Bhatt. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Talks About Her Failed Marriage, Reveals 'Breaking an 11-Year Relationship Felt Like Death'.

Mahesh Bhatt To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 2

BREAKING! Mahesh Bhatt to enters the Bigg Boss OTT house to support Pooja Bhatt ji. Not Alia Bhatt.#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)