Known for her strong views and thoughts, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt yet again spoke about her personal life on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and said that her divorce after 11 years felt like death to her. Pooja was seen talking to her co-housemate Jiya Shankar about her “lowest point”. She said, “The lowest point of my life was when I divorced my husband of 11 years and it was totally my decision. I couldn’t lie to myself as I didn’t feel like continuing it." Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan Breaks Down After Seeing His Mom Enter BB House in Family Week (Watch Video).

She added that she wanted to live her life with comfort or keep her over a decade long relationship. “My husband was not a bad person. Everything that was there between us was there. But then I thought that I had lost myself and it was not for somebody else or the betterment of life.”

After her divorce, Pooja revealed that it felt like death to her. "I wanted myself back but what did I do after that to hide my pain when it’s an 11-year-old relationship... It was called off suddenly and it felt like death... And later you go and hide behind alcohol because the bottle delivers," she said. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Divyanka Tripathi Reveals She Will Watch Salman Khan's Show Only for Elvish Yadav.

“ I thought that I wanted to set myself free and find myself but I put myself more into a bad zone. That phase in my life was the lowest phase of my life. I pushed myself to the bottom of the pool and suddenly one survivor's instinct crept in and I clawed my way out and I said ‘No boss, I am not giving up on myself’," she added.

She concluded by saying she never disowns her phase. “I look straight in the eye and said yes you have become this otherwise what’s the difference between a bottle and a person. So now the universe said that I am ready.”

